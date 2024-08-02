Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $323.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Shares of WTW opened at $284.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $285.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

