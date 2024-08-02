KeyCorp Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $36.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

PROS stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

