Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 46,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

