Lake Street Capital Increases Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $46.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 8.9 %

BHE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

