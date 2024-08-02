Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

