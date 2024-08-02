Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.8 %

Landstar System stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.