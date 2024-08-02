Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $195.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $203.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

