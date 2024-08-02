Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

LSTR opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

