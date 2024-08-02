Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,975 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $32.10 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.