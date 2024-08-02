Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its position in Vital Farms by 75.4% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,438,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,393 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VITL opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

