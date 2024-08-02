Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

