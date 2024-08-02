Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $214.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

