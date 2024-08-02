Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

