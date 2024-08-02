Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 3,282.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Euroseas worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESEA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Euroseas Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

