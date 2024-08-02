Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

