Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,548,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3,037.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 82,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $23.49 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

