Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Permian Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

PR stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

