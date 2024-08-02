Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 178.8% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.