Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Inotiv by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NOTV stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.34. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

