Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $4,694,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $11,435,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

AMKR stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

