Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $577.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

