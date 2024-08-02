Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $146.41 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $148.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.