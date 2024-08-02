Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $11,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

