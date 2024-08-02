Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Sasol by 15.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:SSL opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

