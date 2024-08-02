Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in APA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in APA by 18.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in APA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

