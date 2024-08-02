Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,038 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT opened at $7.45 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

