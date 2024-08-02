Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,829 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.5 %

ITRN opened at $26.59 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

