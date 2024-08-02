Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 37,809 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,809 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Down 3.9 %

Perion Network stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.