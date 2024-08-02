Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Limbach worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $665.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

