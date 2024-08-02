Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 215,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 385,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.