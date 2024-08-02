Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Frontline alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.