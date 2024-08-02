Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

