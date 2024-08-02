LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 498882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 44.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

