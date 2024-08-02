Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $669.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.