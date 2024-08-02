Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYV. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 61,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.