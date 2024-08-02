Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 4.6 %

LOB opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,628,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 110,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

