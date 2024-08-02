LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $1.38 Average PT from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

