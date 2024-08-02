Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $635.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $465.00. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $547.00 and last traded at $540.19. Approximately 327,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,080,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.66.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.26 and its 200-day moving average is $456.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

