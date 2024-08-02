Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.65.

Get Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.76. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.24.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Insiders sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.