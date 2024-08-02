Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 254.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Luxfer worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Luxfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Luxfer by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 56,605 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

LXFR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

