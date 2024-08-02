Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $57.31 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $75,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

