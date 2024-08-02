Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.41%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

