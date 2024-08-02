Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

MCHP opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

