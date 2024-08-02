Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $500.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

MSFT opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 70 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

