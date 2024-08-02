Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $515.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 151,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 20,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

