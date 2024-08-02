Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

