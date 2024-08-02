Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given “Hold” Rating at Westpark Capital

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of MBLY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after buying an additional 538,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

