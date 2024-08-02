Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $32,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Nasdaq by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

