National Bankshares Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$747,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

