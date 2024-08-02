Needham & Company LLC Raises Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $45.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 97.3% in the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

